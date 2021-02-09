Former St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital director dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital says former director Dr. Arthur W. Nienhuis has died.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based hospital said Monday that Nienhuis died Feb. 3.

Nienhuis was known for his work in gene therapy. He arrived at St. Jude in 1993 and became the hospital’s fourth director.

St. Jude is considered a leading researcher of cancer and other life-threatening diseases that affect children. Families of patients at the hospital never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food.

Nienhuis oversaw a hospital expansion and strengthened programs in experimental hematology, bone marrow transplantation and pediatric oncology.