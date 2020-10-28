Former Shelby County prosecutor accused of misusing confidential information

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into misconduct allegations against a former employee at the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney General Amy Weirich released a statement saying that Glenda Adams was fired last week after she was accused of misusing confidential information.

Weirich has recused herself from the case and it is being handled by Bryant Dunaway.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.