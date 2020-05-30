Former Shelby County employee accused of stealing tax money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County employee is scheduled for court Monday after she was accused of stealing tax money.

Lakindra Austin was arrested after Memphis police say they caught her trying to take $4,000 from two people.

According to arrest records, MPD received several complaints about people paying their taxes through Austin and still receiving notices that they were delinquent on payments.

On Friday, one victim advised he and his wife were supposed to meet Austin at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, off State Road, to pay their property taxes.

One of the victims told police Austin used to work for the Shelby County Assessor’s Office.

Detectives set up surveillance and watched Austin pull into the parking lot at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office. They then watched her take the money from one of the victims, hand them some paperwork and head back to her car.

Officers then took her into custody.

While asking Austin questions, they realized that she had left her nephew in her car and that the paperwork she handed to the victims was false.

Austin was behind bars but has since been released on her own recognizance.