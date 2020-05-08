Former San Antonio mayor named first female president of Rust College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former mayor of San Antonio, Texas has been named as the 12th president of Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

Ivy Taylor will be the first woman to lead Rust College as president.

Dr. Taylor received her bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a master’s degree in City and Regional Planning from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She recently completed the Doctor of Education Program at the University of Pennsylvania, where her dissertation focused on leadership for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Rust College said in a statement.



The college’s trustees selected Taylor after an eight-month search. She will succeed President David Beckley, who has led the school for 27 years and will retire after a transition period with the status of president emeritus. “Dr. Taylor brings energy, intelligence, and competence as well as experience in listening to diverse views and building coalitions,” said Rev. Dr. David Swinton, Chair of the Board of Trustees.



Taylor succeeds President David Beckley, who has led Rust College for 27 years. After a period of transition, Beckley will retire with the status of President Emeritus.



“I am thrilled to be part of writing the next chapter for this historic institution,” Taylor said. “My family and I are looking forward to becoming active members in this community.”