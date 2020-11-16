MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former president of LeMoyne-Owen College Dr. George Johnson has died after a five year battle with cancer.

Johnson died on Sunday after suffing from lung cancer for years, his wife Dr. Linda Johnson told WREG Monday. The couple were living in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area at the time of his death.

The distinguished lawyer and educator began his nearly 40 year teaching career in 1981 at the George Mason University Law School. He then transitioned to Howard University School of Law where he was named the associate dean for academic affairs in 1992.

He served the Memphis community as the president of LeMoyne-Owen College from 1996 to 2002 before being tapped as the dean of the law school at Elon University.