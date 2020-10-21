Former President Obama endorses Mike Espy in Mississippi U.S. Senate race

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Espy, speaks to reporters about voting in the party primary, in Ridgeland, Miss., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Espy, a former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary, faces two opponents in the party primary. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — Former President Barack Obama is endorsing Democrat Mike Espy in a U.S. Senate race in Mississippi. Espy is trying to unseat Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Obama says in a fundraising appeal Wednesday that Espy “has a great chance to win.” Espy calls it his “biggest endorsement yet.”

The race is a rematch of a 2018 special election that Hyde-Smith won. She campaigns as a supporter of President Donald Trump, and Trump appeared at rallies to support her in 2018.

Espy was U.S. agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton. He’s trying to become Mississippi’s first Black U.S. senator since Reconstruction.