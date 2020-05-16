Former President Barack Obama to deliver HBCU commencement speech

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to deliver a virtual commencement speech for 2020 graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities on Saturday.

The ceremony will be streamed on HBCU Connect’s Facebook page, JPMorgan Chase’s Youtube, Twitter and Linkedin pages.

It will also be streaming live on ESSENCE Studios at 1 p.m.

Other big name entertainers and athletes will be part of the festivities. Kevin Hart, Omari Hardwick Vivica Fox, Terrence J, Debbie Allen, Chris Paul and Wendy Raquel Robinson are just some of the big names participating.