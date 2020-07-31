Former pastor of Idlewild Presbyterian dies following bicycle accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Rev. Dr. Steve Montgomery, former pastor of Idlewild Presbyterian Church in Memphis, died Friday.

The Presbytery of the Mid-South said Montgomery’s death came three days after a bicycle accident that left him critically injured.

“Steve was a champion of peace and justice. His insistence on respecting and protecting the basic human rights of people of all creeds, colors and national and sexual identities made him a progressive conscience of Memphis and the world,” the organization said.

Montgomery led the Midtown church from 2000 until his retirement in 2019.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said on Twitter that he and county Mayor Lee Harris had jointly honored Montgomery on his retirement.

“Steve stood for what’s right and Memphis is a better place because of his work. We will miss him,” Strickland said.

Montgomery leaves behind his wife, Patti, daughter Sumita, and son Aaron, (“A.J.”).

