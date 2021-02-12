Former Olympic swimmer Klete Keller indicted on 7 charges tied to storming the US Capitol

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — A grand jury has indicted two-time Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller on seven charges from his participation in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

A federal arrest warrant contains pictures that investigators said show Keller with a mob of people inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Video of the insurrection appears to show a bearded Keller inside the Capitol building. He appears to be wearing an Olympic team jacket with “USA” printed on the back and sleeves.

A criminal complaint said the 6-foot-6-inch Keller was also easily noticeable in footage from that day because he was so much taller than the people around him.

According to the New York Times, several former teammates and coaches recognized Keller in the footage, and few were surprised by his presence at the riot. His now-deleted social media accounts included pro-Trump messages.

Investigators also compared images from the Capitol riot to Klete Keller’s Colorado driver’s license to identify him, the complaint states.

Keller faces charges of obstructing law enforcement engaged in official duties incident to civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.