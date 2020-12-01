Former office manager accused of stealing $31k from northeast Memphis roofing company

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrest a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her employer.

According to court records, Vanessa Amezquita was the office manager of Excellent Roofing in northeast Memphis. After she quit the job, the owner reportedly found a check stub that had been made out to the suspect in advance.

Going through the books, the owner said he soon discovered that Amezquita had over paid herself on 39 separate occassions and given herself 23 extra checks.

In all, the company said it lost more than $31,000.

Amezquita was arrested on Monday and charged with 23 counts of identity theft and another 23 counts of forgery.



