Former MPD officer facing criminal charges for 2019 arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police officer now faces criminal charges in connection with a 2019 arrest.

Court records show William Skelton was indicted by a grand jury last November. He was arrested in December and remains free on bond Wednesday morning.

A WREG collaborative investigation with the University of Memphis Institute for Public Service Reporting and The Daily Memphian first reported on the incident last October.

Skelton was accused of handcuffing Drew Thomas, then spraying him with pepper foam and leaving him in a squad car with the windows rolled up.

Police body cameras captured the January 2019 incident that happened at a gas station a few miles from the airport. MPD said Skelton — as well as two other officers at the gas station that night — were on the Crisis Intervention Team.

Two officers received three-day suspensions for their actions that night. Skelton was charged with official oppression. He has another court date scheduled for May 19.

