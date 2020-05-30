Former MPD officer charged in 2018 deadly hit and run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis police officer has been indicted in a deadly hit and run investigation from 2018.

Matthew Henderson is facing multiple charges after investigators say he hit and killed Sheila McGruder.

According to the Memphis Police Department’s Facebook, the incident happened on August 31 at 4:15 a.m.

In the original post, officers responded to a hit and run near Austin Peay Highway and Joslyn Street.

Officers found a vehicle flipped over after it was hit by another car. The second vehicle fled the scene.

According to MPD, they received information in the latter part of 2019 that Henderson was involved in the situation.

After a thorough investigation, it was determined he was the suspect.

MPD confirms Henderson was an officer when the accident happened but he was not on duty at the time.

“…If you commit a crime, regardless of who you are, you will be held accountable,” Memphis Police Department Director Michael Rallings said. “I am utterly disgusted by Matthew Henderson’s actions. He was involved in this collision, left the scene without reporting the accident, and so cold-hearted that he made no effort to check on the well-being of Ms. Sheila McGruder.

Henderson resigned from his position in March of 2020.

MPD says Henderson’s indictment was supposed to happen sooner but the grand jury was delayed due to COVID-19.

Henderson has since bonded out of jail but is facing vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and tampering with evidence charges.

It is not clear when he will appear in court.