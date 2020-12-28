Former Mississippi Rep. Nolan Mettetal dies from COVID, Lt. Gov. Hosemann says

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Former state legislator Nolan Mettetal died from COVID on Monday, Mississippi Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann announced. He was 75.

“A member of the Mississippi House/Senate from Panola County, he and “Mrs. Kay” were always together in Jackson. Nolan provided leadership for over 2 decades not only on policy, but also on personal character/statesmanship,” said Hosemann.

His wife, Kay Mettetal, said in a Facebook post Dec. 23 that he was “in the hospital in Oxford fighting with COVID pneumonia in both lungs,” the Associated Press reported. She was the one who initially made the announcement of her husband’s death on Facebook Monday.

According to an article from the Oxford Eagle, Mettetal was first elected to the senate in 1996 before being tapped to represent District 10 in the house in 2012. District 10 includes Lafayette, Panola and Tallahatchie counties.

He announced his retirement in October 2018.

