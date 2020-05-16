Former Memphis Showboats, Mad Dogs coach Pepper Rodgers dies at 88

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former coach of two professional football teams in Memphis died Thursday, according to reports.

Pepper Rogers died at age 88.

Rogers coached the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League for two seasons starting in 1984, before the USFL went out of business after being unable to rival the NFL.

Future NFL Hall-of-Famer Reggie White played under Rodgers with the Showboats.

In 1995 when the Canadian Football League attempted to place roots in the U.S., Rodgers coached the Memphis Mad Dogs. That team went under after one season of play, where Rodgers lead the team to a 9-9 record.

Rodgers was also a head football coach for the University of Kansas and UCLA.