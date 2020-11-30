Former Memphis Rep. John DeBerry tapped as senior advisor to Gov. Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee has tapped former Tennessee Rep. John DeBerry of Memphis to join his team as a senior advisor.

Lee made the announcement Monday, saying DeBerry would start Dec.1.

“John DeBerry is a respected leader and man of faith who has served our state with integrity for decades as both a legislator and civil rights champion,” said Lee. “John has fought to protect life, provide better education options for Tennessee students, and to reform our criminal justice system and I’m honored to have his counsel within the Cabinet.”

A spokesman for the governor said DeBerry’s salary will be $165,000 per year, similar to previous senior advisors. He’ll be advising the governor on education, criminal justice reform and other issues.

“It’s been an honor to serve my constituents for the last 26 years,” said DeBerry. “I am proud of the work accomplished throughout my time with the Tennessee General Assembly and I look forward to serving Tennesseans in this statewide role.”

DeBerry, who ran for re-election as an independent after years serving as a Democrat, was defeated by Democrat Torrey Harris in the November election for the District 90 seat. He had held the position since 1995.