Former Memphis officer indicted on misconduct charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis police officer has been indicted on felony charges of misconduct, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced.

According to officials, 49-year-old Eric Kelly “with intent to obtain a benefit or harm another while acting as a public servant committed acts that constituted an unauthorized exercise of official power, committed acts under color of office or employment that exceeded his official power, and received a benefit not otherwise authorized by law.”

WREG first reported on Kelly’s case eight months ago when it came to light that he was reportedly having a sexual relationship with a murder suspect in a case he was working. At the time, he reportedly knew she was a high-up member of the Gangster Disciples.

Documents show Kelly was the lead investigator in a case involving the murder of a 60-year-old chemist named Robert Glidden.

They said during the investigation, he met a female suspect named Bridgett Stafford and charged her with accessory after the fact, saying that she drove the suspects somewhere to use the victim’s credit card.

Documents showed he brought Stafford on a work trip to Alabama along with another officer Sgt. Sheila Green. The pair stayed in the same hotel room.

During his internal affairs hearing, Kelly said the woman “had nowhere to go” and he “took sympathy on her.”

According to the file, Stafford told them she smoked marijuana with Green’s wife before they went on the trip.

Documents also revealed how MPD found out about the relationship between the officer and suspect. That happened when her boyfriend told the FBI.

MPD “administratively charged” Kelly with seven department violations. They admonished both Green and Kelly for not reporting the suspect’s presence on the trip to Alabama. In addition, documents showed Kelly got a $327 speeding ticket while on the trip but did not report it to MPD supervisors. They got pulled over while Stafford was in the car in possession of marijuana provided by Kelly, documents showed.

He also gave Stafford more than $2,000 during their relationship as she became a stripper at the Gold Club, the documents said.