Former Memphis officer accused of killing man while on duty is indicted on murder, other charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police officer has been indicted on charges that he killed a man while on duty and disposed of the body, District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office said Wednesday.

Patric Ferguson is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in the death of Robert Howard. Ferguson had pleaded not guilty in January. He is being held without bond.

A second defendant, Joshua Rogers, 28, was indicted on counts of accessory after the fact, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. He is free on $25,000 bond. Rogers is accused of helping Ferguson move the body.

Howard was last been seen around 5 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 3500 block of Mark Twain Street in Frayser. Family said they believe Ferguson was angry that Howard was dating another officer on the force he used to date.

Police said an investigation revealed that Ferguson, armed with a personal handgun, encountered Howard outside his residence and forced him into his squad car while on the clock. Ferguson then drove to Frayser Boulevard and Denver Street, where he shot and killed Howard, according to MPD.

Memphis Police said they found searches in Ferguson’s phone regarding how to clean up a crime scene and destroy DNA evidence. They claim to also have surveillance video showing Ferguson committing the crime.