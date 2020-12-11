Former Memphis nurse sentenced to federal prison in drug case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis nurse was sentenced to time in a federal prison after being accused of writing prescriptions for drugs without a legitimate medical purpose for friends.

Between March and April 2018, Kathryn Russell illegally wrote prescriptions for drugs, including Oxycodone, without proper monitoring of any of her patients. They also say she prescribed medication to friends, despite knowing much of it ended up on the streets.

In that eight week period, she reportedly prescribed more than 7,800 oxycodone pills, 6,000 benzodiazepine pills and 1,000 carisoprodol pills.

She pleaded guilty to charges in April 2019 and was sentenced to 29 months in a federal prison followed by three years supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.