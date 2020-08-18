Former Melrose school band director facing charges again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former band director at a Memphis school is accused of stealing fees he collected from students, the second time he’s faced similar allegations in two years.

Jimmie Wilson was indicted on theft and official misconduct charges in Shelby County.

He spent just a few months as band director at Melrose High School in 2018, where he allegedly collected more than $1,175 from band students but never turned the money in to the school.

The incident at Melrose unfolded as Wilson was indicted on charges for a theft that happened at Fayette-Ware High School.

Wilson was a cheer coach there, when officials say he collected money from the team for uniforms and camp, but spent $2,500 on himself.

Wilson resigned, but was hired by Shelby County Schools.

It wasn’t until SCS found out about the previous charges that they suspended Wilson and started their own investigation.

Wilson then resigned from SCS as well.