Former LeMoyne-Owen basketball coach Jerry Johnson dies at 102

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Jerry Johnson, who coached men’s basketball at LeMoyne-Owen College for more than four decades, has died at age 102.

Current men’s basketball coach William Anderson says Johnson died Sunday morning.

“It is with a heavy heart that I make this post,” Anderson said in an Instagram post. “A true basketball legend and icon in Memphis Jerry C. Johnson has passed this morning.”

Johnson retired from LeMoyne-Owen College after spending 46 years as the men’s basketball coach. Johnson recorded 821 wins during his time as head coach. He was the only men’s basketball coach to ever bring a national championship title home to Tennessee.

On June 20, 2018, Mayor Jim Strickland helped celebrate Johnson’s 100th birthday by declaring the day “Coach Jerry Johnson Day” and holding a ceremony at City Hall.