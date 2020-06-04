Former Lauderdale county deputy accused of shooting at man, lying to TBI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – WREG is learning new information about a former Lauderdale County reserve deputy being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

An indictment claims Robert Wenzler, Jr., was on the job when he reportedly shot at a man. He’s also accused of lying to TBI agents about it.

Wenzler is not only charged with aggravated assault, but with official oppression and tampering with government records.

The case goes back to February. Wenzler claimed he was patrolling Hyde Road when he noticed an SUV in an area known for illegal activity.

He claims when he tried to approach the car, the man inside drove toward him, forcing him to jump in a ditch, so he shot at the car. A vehicle chase started, other agencies got involved and, at one point, the man being chased jumped out of the car and an “electronic control device” was used to arrest him.

But, apparently, something in that story didn’t add up, because Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents were brought in to examine the case.

Charges against the man accused of running were dropped, and Wenzler is now indicted.

An indictment says Wenzler pointed the gun at the victim, threatening to shoot him if he didn’t get out of his vehicle, then shooting at the victim as he was driving away. It also says Wenzler filed false reports and gave false statements to TBI agents.

The Lauderdale County sheriff said Wenzler was relieved of duty after the incident. Wenzler is set to see a judge Monday.

The victim in this case was charged with marijuana possession. A relative of the victim told WREG the victim has had nightmares about the incident.