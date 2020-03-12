Former JSU president pleads not guilty, trial starts in July

JACKSON, Miss. — Two former leaders of Jackson State University have pleaded not guilty to charges related to a prostitution sting.

News outlets report former school president William Bynum Jr. and former art galleries director Shonda McCarthy were not in court on Wednesday.

Bynum was charged with procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and simple possession of marijuana. His attorney entered the not-guilty plea for him on the charges from a prostitution sting in Clinton last month.

Bynum has since resigned as university president.

A trial for Bynum is scheduled for July 8 and a trial for McCarthy is set for June 24.

The Clarion Ledger reports that their attorneys weren’t immediately available for comment.