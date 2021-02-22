Former journalist for the Memphis Tri-State Defender Whittier Sengstacke Jr dies

(Photo courtesy: Wiley Henry)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whittier Sengstacke Jr., a former reporter of the Tri-State Defender, has died at the age of 76, according to a press release.

Sengstacke Jr., was a reporter who wrote news stories for the Memphis Tri-State Defender, during the 1960s, and he was the nephew of the founder of the paper.

Sengstacke Jr., was the editor-in-chief at the Defender in the late 1960s. He reported on stories during the Civil Rights era. As a reporter, he provided a Black perspective, which was widely overlooked during that time.

According to the press release, Sengstacke had been ill for a while and died the morning of Feb. 20 at Midtown Center for Health and Rehabilitation. He was 76.

A memorial service for Whittier Alexander Sengstacke Jr., will be held in March. The press released stated a date has not been determined. Serenity Funeral Home, 1638 Sycamore View Road in Memphis, has charge.

