Former Indiana college student from Memphis sentenced for filming students showering

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A former Valparaiso University student from Memphis has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to secretly filming male classmates showering and using the bathroom and posting the videos online.

A Porter County judge on Monday sentenced Joshua Baker III of Memphis to one year of suspended prison time for each of the two counts of voyeurism he had pleaded guilty to.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the 22-year-old Baker will serve two years of probation and is required to attend counseling.

Police said the male students were filmed at a campus dormitory, and the videos were posted on a pornographic website.