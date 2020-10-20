Former Hardeman County correctional officer sentenced after being found guilty of smuggling drugs into Whiteville Correctional Facility

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Hardeman County correctional officer was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison after he was found guilty of smuggling drugs into jail.

According to the Department of Justice, Shontavis Rivers, 21, was passing through security at the Whiteville Correctional Facility in September 2019 when the K9 on duty barked. He quickly left the area claiming he didn’t have his ID, but was told he would still have to pass through the checkpoint before he could retrieve it.

When questioned by officers with the Whiteville Police Department Rivers reportedly confessed to having meth and cocaine in his possession. He also stated he had smuggled drugs in on two previous occasions.

Rivers was convicted on October 16. He will serve the full sentence in a federal prison where parole is not an option. After that he will be supervised for three years.