MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man will be in court Tuesday after police say he wrote himself more than $160,000 in fraudulent checks from a Memphis funeral home.

Mario Anderson is being accused of writing the checks while working at N.J. Ford and Son’s funeral home back in May.

An employee told police the check issuing process was computerized and handwritten checks were uncommon.

Police say detectives located a video of Anderson cashing fraudulent checks at a liquor store on BB King Boulevard.

Anderson is charged with theft of property from $60,000 to $100,000 and forgery from $60,000 to $100,000.