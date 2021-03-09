Former director of Mississippi veterans cemetery charged with embezzlement

Henry Gruno (Courtesy of the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor)

NEWTON, Miss. — Authorities say the former director of the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery was arrested and accused of embezzling money from the office.

Henry Gruno was arrested Monday by the Office of the State Auditor and presented with a $29,818 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

The auditor’s office says Gruno embezzled about $14,000 in public money from Mississippi Veterans Affairs between January 2016 and January 2019.

The auditors say Gruno used a credit card and a fuel card to embezzle the money. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.