Former Desoto County teacher’s assistant faces molestation charge

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A former teacher’s assistant in Mississippi was arrested and booked into the Desoto County jail on a molestation charge.

Amy Craft, 48, was arrested on Thursday, April 15, and charged with molesting – touching a child for lustful purposes.

Desoto County Schools confirmed to WREG that Craft was formerly a teacher’s assistant, and they are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. They didn’t say when the alleged crime took place.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.

