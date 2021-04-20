Former Desoto County teacher’s assistant faces another molestation charge

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Another molestation charge was filed against a former Desoto County teacher’s assistant, according to county authorities.

Amy Craft, 48, was arrested on Thursday, April 15, and charged with molesting – touching a child for lustful purposes. The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department said the child was under age 16.

A second charge of molestation was filed on April 20, after detectives allegedly found more evidence that Craft touched the minor inappropriately.

County officials said this is still an active investigation. More updates will follow.

The charges were filed after a deputy on routine patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle in front of Center Hill High School in Olive Branch. The deputy found Craft with a minor inside the vehicle.

Desoto County Schools confirmed to WREG that Craft was formerly a teacher’s assistant, and they are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.