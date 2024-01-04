MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former restaurant server is accused of taking a picture of a customer’s card and giving himself a $45 tip.

According to Memphis Police, on December 30, the victim saw that he was charged $111.11 from Another Broken Egg on December 28.

The victim said he did not authorize his card to be used on that day.

The manager reviewed camera footage from December 27 and reportedly saw server Justin Kent take the victim’s card to complete a purchase.

Kent allegedly placed the card on the side of the register, took out his phone and snapped a picture.

Justin Kent

On December 28, Kent was seen on video keying in his work ID number, taking out his phone and entering the victim’s card number on a $66 order. MPD says he then added a $45 tip and completed the tab by forging the victim’s signature.

The total came up to $111.11.

On Wednesday, Kent came to work and was fired. He was then taken into custody, where he admitted to using the card without the owner’s consent and forging his name.

Justin Kent is charged with Illegal Possession of a Credit Card, Identity Theft, Theft of Property $1,000 or Less, and Forgery. He is set to appear in court Thursday.

Reports did not specify which location this theft took place.