Forecasted winter storm prompts more school closures; Kroger closing early Tuesday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The third round of winter weather making its way towards the Mid-South has prompted closures for Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kroger announced their Mid-South stores will close at 6 p.m.

Several local school systems and have already announced they would close or move to online for Wednesday:

Arlington Schools including Arlington Online, Collierville schools, Chester County, Compass Community Schools, Fayette Academy, Fayette County Public Schools, Gibson County Schools, Hardeman County Schools, Lauderdale County Schools, Lee County Schools, McNairy County Schools, Tipton County schools and West Memphis Schools.

Several school districts have opted to offer classes remotely instead of canceling school completely. Those schools include Bartlett City Schools, Forrest City Schools, Helena-West Helena Schools, Holly Springs Schools, Osceola School Schools, Oxford Schools, Palestine-Wheatley Schools, Senatobia Municipal Schools and South Panola County Schools.

For more closings in our area, click here.