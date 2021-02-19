Forced to abandon your car in the snow? Here’s what you need to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lot of people are going to be getting mail from tow truck drivers after abandoning their vehicles in the snow.

Police have been removing cars from roads to clear a path for plows and salt trucks.

If your car was towed you need to act fast. Tennessee law allows towing firms to sell abandoned vehicles if they don’t hear from the owners.

Before a car goes to auction, companies must alert the Tennessee Department of Revenue and the vehicle’s owner within three days. Once the owner gets the towing notice, they have 10 days to pay towing and storage fees.

If the payments are not made, the towing firm can sell the car at auction 15 days later.

It’s unclear how many cars were towed after this week’s storms.