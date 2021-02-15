For some, snow day at home is not an option

Beale Street was nearly empty during the snow on Feb. 15, 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The snow is beautiful but essential workers don’t have the option to stay home with a snow day.

Driving through downtown Memphis on Monday it was clear why officials are asking people to stay off the roads, but there are some that have to brave this weather.

“Police officers don’t have snow days. We have to come to work because we are here to serve the public,” Police Director Michael Rallings said.

They’re not alone. Some businesses like the Arcade restaurant opened Monday morning.

“A lot of our employees do appreciate us still staying open, even though I think it’s scary to them to take the risk to come out,” general manager Kelcie Zapatos said.

They were able to feed some of those essential workers like police officers and firefighters, but closed after a few hours for safety.

“It is hard to run this building sometimes in these conditions, trying to make sure these pipes don’t freeze,” Zepatos said. “It’s a 100-year-old building so it is very tedious to take care of some of these things.”

Beale Street and FedEx Forum are blanketed. Wow. pic.twitter.com/4Cv2Py5Qfu — Joneé Lewis WREG (@JoneeLewisTV) February 15, 2021

Doctors say we see conditions like this very often in the Mid-South.

“It’s important to make sure you’re prepared and you underestimate how the weather can impact your body,” said Dale Criner, Medical Director of St. Francis Bartlett. “Iif you don’t have adequate layers and a hat on really you shouldn’t be out there at all as cold as it is.”

Even if you do have those things on, doctors say you should only come out in 10 to 15 minutes at a time, so while you’re working or capturing this historic day you can be safe.

“It’s a winter wonderland here in Memphis so enjoy it, take your kids out, embrace it. Take lots of pictures because we don’t know when we’ll see this again,” Zepatos said.