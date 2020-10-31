Football players quarantined, game canceled at Mississippi high school

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Friday night’s scheduled football game between Holly Springs High School and North Panola High School didn’t go forward after several Holly Springs players were forced to quarantine.

Superintendent Dr. Irene Walton Turnage said the players may have been exposed to the virus and took tests out of an abundance of caution. They are still awaiting results, Turnage said.

“It feel bad, but it don’t. I’ll get over it in time,” said running back De’mario Cowan about the cancelation of Friday’s game.

Cowan said he practiced with his team Monday, but hasn’t been asked to quarantine.

“I have a one-year-old grandson in the house and other children that have been to the school going back and forth, and it’s just kind of scary worrying about what’s gonna happen,” said Cowan’s mother, Laquanda.

Turnage said there have been three positive cases at Holly Springs High School since the start of the semester.

In Tipton County, Munford High School announced it was quarantining two sections of its band after five band members tested positive.

COVID ravaged DeSoto County high schools this month. Southaven High School was forced to cancel its October 2 game after a number of players tested positive. DeSoto Central put its entire football program on a two-week hiatus, although activities have now resumed.

With playoffs scheduled for next week, Holly Springs players will have to wait until next year to play.

“We only had one game left. This was the last game so we played most of the games we made,” said Cowan.