Food pantry works to deliver food to people with COVID-19

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Volunteers are stepping up to make sure people diagnosed with COVID-19 have enough food for so they do not have to leave their homes during quarantine.

Volunteers spent Tuesday morning at the Good Neighbor Love Center boxing up food like peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit and corn.

"We want to make sure that none of our positive citizens are out in public," West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon said.

The boxes go to anyone in the community who tests positive for the virus.

"You definitely still need essentials," Tawana Bailey, Director fo Outreach for West Memphis, said. 'You still need food. By us being able to do something like this, we're still being able to provide them with the essentials they need, but we're the ones going out and getting it for them."

The food pantry is working with Kroger and Walmart in West Memphis to shop after hours so they can buy food to fill the boxes.

Police will be taking the boxes to city hall but trained personnel will deliver the food for safety reasons.

"We can't expose our officers to anybody who has already tested positive," Bailey said.

She said the city worked with EMS workers to deliver they food. They will be fully suited to deliver to peoples' door steps.

West Memphis residents who have the virus should call (870) 732-7534 if they would like to receive a box of food.