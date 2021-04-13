Food Network recipe for popcorn and mayo salad is going viral

HOUSTON (KIAH) — How’s this for a new take on “salad?”

There’s a new recipe on the Food Network’s website that’s going viral — for a salad that uses popcorn and mayo. And sure some vegetables are in there, too. Why not?!

A starter recipe is called “Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad.” You sprinkle popcorn with white cheddar flavoring, then whip up a bowl of mayo, sour cream, vinegar, sugar and Dijon mustard. Add snap peas, carrots, celery and popcorn to the mix and voila!

Some are a little baffled by the recipe.

I really want to know like…how Food Network ended up here. A game show network with interstitial popcorn salad and s’mores recipes. pic.twitter.com/0jnDFuMaqc — ej (@kesseje) April 11, 2021

Nevertheless, it’s going viral because lots of folks are either curious about it or they are actually dressing up their own “pop-coction” and posting it.

The creator of this salad is Molly Yeh, the host of the Food Network cooking show “Girl Meets Farm.” She says the salad, which “you eat with a spoon” is a “riff on an iconic Midwestern dish.” She added, “It’s so Midwestern, so quirky, and so delicious.”

Most people commenting about the recipe on social media say they would disagree. Others are braving it with a little sparkle of their own!

Me adding a little extra Mayo to the popcorn salad so it gets extra soggy☺️ pic.twitter.com/fRGi19E8cT — Maria de las Tontas (@REBL_103) April 12, 2021

Would you try it?