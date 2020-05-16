Food left on stove causes house fire, kills two people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were found dead after a house fire in Whitehaven early Saturday morning.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire on East Holmes Road near Elvis Presley Boulevard around 4:15 a.m.

Fire crews say the fire was visible from outside the house and were able to get it contained by 4:30 a.m.

When crews went inside to examine the home, they found two men unresponsive in the bedroom.

They were taken to the Regional Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

MFD says the fire was started due to food being left unattended on the stove and the home did not have a working fire alarm.

At this time, the victims have not been identified.