Focus group to discuss ways to improve Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Jim Strickland and an advisory council are moving forward with their police reforms efforts.

The focus of these conversations will be finding ways to improve the Memphis Police Department.

The Advisory Council on Reimagining Policing will hold four focus groups this month starting Monday, November 2. Members hope to increase the transparency, accountability and relationship between the department and the community it serves.

The group will also evaluate the use of force by MPD officers.

Monday’s focus group will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. To participate you must register online and have access to a computer or phone with a microphone and camera.

The limit is 50 participants.

The focus group will also have meetings on November 5, 7 and 12.