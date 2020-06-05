Floyd memorial scheduled, Shelby County flags to be flown at half-staff next week

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has ordered all flags bearing the county government logo to fly at half-staff next week.

“The murder of George Floyd, captured on video, tears back the veil on racial injustice, an issue that seems to worsen by the day,” said Harris in a released statement. “African Americans have been too often racially profiled, pulled over, surveilled, and thrown in handcuffs. I understand the pain and frustration of these experiences, because I have had these experiences. All of us feel the echoes of 1968.”

To honor Floyd, there will be a memorial event held on June 8 at 10 a.m. Then at sundown the flags will be lowered. They will remain at half-staff until Wednesday, June 10.