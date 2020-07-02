Florida convict pleads guilty to 1980s rapes in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convict serving a life sentence in Florida for sex crimes has pleaded guilty to two rapes in Tennessee from more than 30 years ago.

Shelby County prosecutors say 55-year-old Jimmy Love pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of aggravated rape at a hearing in Memphis.

Love was brought to Memphis from the Hardee Correctional Institution in Bowling Green, Florida, in order to face the charges. He apologized to one victim at the hearing.

He was indicted as a John Doe in 2015 after DNA evidence connected him to the rape of a 21-year-old woman in Raleigh in the summer of 1986.

In 2017, the FBI linked that DNA with Love, who was already serving a life sentence in Florida for a series of sex crimes, assaults and other offenses, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

In Memphis, his DNA also linked him to a November 1987 rape case.

In 2018, a Shelby County grand jury indicted him on two counts of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.