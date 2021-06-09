Flooding risk continues for Memphis metro area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service issued an alert saying there is a significant risk for flash flooding across Mississippi and Arkansas. A slight risk of flash flooding is expected for the rest of the Memphis metro area.

The City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management also tweeted out an alert saying at least an inch of rain is expected in the Bluff City during rush hour alone. With that much rainfall in a short period of time, there are changes that roads could flood.

❗️FLASH FLOOD WARNING❗️Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the Memphis

metro area during the morning rush hour. This rainfall may occur in

an hour or less, and cause minor flooding. #MemOEM — Memphis OEM (@MEMPHISOEM) June 9, 2021

Later on in the day, weather experts say there is a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms that could last into the overnight hours.

⚠️ROAD CLOSURE⚠️



Hathorn near Jackson Avenue is currently closed due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/qSjlMI1Hfa — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) June 9, 2021

Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution while on the roadways Wednesday. As always, if you come across standing water turn around, don’t drown.