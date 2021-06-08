Flood watches, warnings issued for parts of Mississippi, Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued flood warnings and watches for north Mississippi and parts of Arkansas.

The agency said flash flooding is possible across those areas into the evening hours, prompting a Flash Flood Watch for Lee, Phillips, Desoto, Tunica, Tate, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola and Tallahatchie counties.

A Considerable Flash Flood Warning has been issue for Calhoun, Coahoma, Lafayette, Panola, Quitman, and Tallahatchie, MS. 2-4 inches of rain has already fallen and more expected. #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/IrBr5t3v4z — Wendy Nations WREG (@wendynationswx) June 8, 2021

As you move further south, you run into the Flood Warning which is active for areas around rivers and a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Calhoun, Coahoma, Lafayette, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties until 2 p.m.

@NWSMemphis current flooding on O’Hara Drive in 12 Oaks subdivision. pic.twitter.com/xyzN6GJgJ4 — Lafayette County Fire Dept. (@LafayetteCo_FD) June 8, 2021

WREG’s Wendy Nations said the Mid-South could see anywhere from half an inch to two inches of rain. Another inch is expected Wednesday with the next line of storms.

Flooding has already been reported in Lafayette County by the Lafayette County Fire Department. The 200 block of O’Hara Drive, County Road 105 near Hwy 314, County Road 126, 200 block of County Road 471, County Road 374, and County Road 309 North of the 100 block have all been closed due to flooding.

As always, if you come across standing water, do not drive through it. Turn around, don’t drown.