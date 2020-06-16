Flight owner no longer affiliated with company after racial allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of the Flight Restaurant Group is no longer affiliated with the company after racial discrimination allegations began circulating social media last week.

Flight Restaurant Group released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying in part:

“First, Russ Graham is no longer going to be an owner, affiliated with, or an employee in any fashion with any of the restaurants.” Flight Restaurant Group

The statement goes on to say the company is bringing in a human resources firm to evaluate policies, procedures and standards to ensure the company is taking care of employees.

Flight Restaurant Group will be conducting an investigation to figure if there were any violations that needed to be addressed. The company says a lot of the allegations were made online but they will deal with it directly if they are proven to be true.

Former employees say the company was very selective in who they hired, hiring very few black people and those they did hire worked in the kitchen area.

This statement comes after protesters gathered outside of Flight and Porch and Parlor, which are both under the Flight Restaurant Group umbrella.

During the protest outside of Porch and Parlor in Overton Square, a man was charged for trying to drive through the crowd of protesters. He was charged with reckless driving and endangerment.

WREG has reached out to Graham for comment.