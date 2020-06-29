Flag shop sees spike in demand after Mississippi votes to change flag

A small Mississippi state flag is held by a participant during an April drive-by “re-open Mississippi” protest at the Governor’s Mansion. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local flag store is seeing a spike in business just a day after Mississippi lawmakers make history by voting to change the state flag.

Dennis Criscuolo, owner of Flag Center on Summer Avenue, says business is booming.

“With the signing by the legislature on Saturday… it’s been crazy,” Criscuolo said. “Our website blew up, our phone has blown up.

Criscuolo says he started getting calls about the current Mississippi flag a week ago and he is seeing sales from all over the country.

“It’s interesting and as you can imagine when people call up, you get all types of stories. From my great great grandfather was in the Civil War and the Confederate army to, we get all types of stories,” Criscuolo said.

He says he’s received calls from as far as Hawaii about the Mississippi state flag.

The Fourth of July is on Saturday and the store is already seeing sales from the upcoming holiday.

“This is the busiest week of the year for flag sales in the United States,” he said.

On top of that, the COVID-19 pandemic is causing supply chains to strain.

Criscuolo says he gets calls about the current flag but is also being asked what the new flag is going to be.

Governor Tate Reeves still has to sign the legislation in order for the flag to change. A committee is being formed to help design the new one.