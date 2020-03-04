Five-year-old girl injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A five-year-old girl was injured overnight following a shooting in East Memphis.

It happened on Dunn Avenue near South Perkins Road.

Authorities told WREG six people were inside the home when someone opened fire early Wednesday morning.

It appears the suspect also threw a Molotov cocktail at the side of the duplex, starting a small fire.

The little girl is expected to be okay, authorities said.

No suspect information was released.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.