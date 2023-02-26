MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were shot Sunday morning in Southwest Memphis, and one of them has died, according to Memphis Police.

Police said the shooting happened at 4675 S. Third. That location is a gas station near the Shelby Drive intersection.

Memphis Police responded to a call shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday at Methodist South Hospital. They found out that five people had been shot and were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead and the other four were in critical condition.

Two people were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and the other two people remain in critical condition at Methodist South.

Police have not provided any suspect information at this time, and they are now investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.