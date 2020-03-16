Five people, including officer and gunman, killed in Missouri gas station shooting

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Five people, including an officer and the alleged gunman, died after a shooting inside a Springfield, Missouri gas station late Sunday evening.

According to reports from the Associated Press, the gunman crashed into the Kum & Co. gas station, ran inside and began shooting.

Two responding officers were hit by bullets when they made the scene. Backup pulled those officers from the line of fire and then entered the business, finding three citizens dead. The gunman was also dead from an apparent self-inflicted wound.

The officer who died was identified as Christopher Walsh. He was an Army veteran and active in the Army reserves. He had served the Springfield community for more than three years.

The gunman and the other victims have not been identified at this time.