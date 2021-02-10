Five more Memphis, Shelby County businesses closed after allegedly violating health directive

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department announced five more businesses were shut down last week after they were found to be in violation of the health directive.

Soulz Café & House of Soul at 549 South Parkway East; EL 7 Mares Bar & Grill at 3681 Jackson Avenue; Blue Nile Hookah & Vapor at 4205 Hacks Cross Road; Agavos Cocina Club at 2924 Walnut Grove Road; and Hadley’s Pub at 2779 Whitten Road were all visited by the health department on Friday and told they would have to close.

Each business will be closed for 14 days and may petition the closure.

Health Directive 17 can be found here.