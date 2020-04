MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five Memphis public golf courses will be back open to the public, the city announced Wednesday.

The links at Galloway, Audubon Park, Fox Meadows, Pine Hill and Whitehaven will be open for play on select days (see schedule below).

Overton Park, Riverside and Davy Crockett courses remain closed.

People must maintain a distance of six feet from others. Golf carts are not allowed, and golfers must arrange a tee time before they get to the course. Walk-ins are not allowed.