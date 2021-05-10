Five juvenile detainees who escaped custody in Fayette County taken into custody

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities in Fayette County said five juveniles who escaped from the Wilder Youth Development Center have been apprehended.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the youths ages 16 to 18, managed to escape on foot from the facility around 11 p.m. Sunday. Authorities did not say where they were captured.

Four of the escapees are from Memphis and the other is from Selmer, Tennessee. All of them have a violent history and were being detained on charges ranging from carjacking, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft and evading arrest, authorities said.

Authorities are prevented by law from identifying the escapees due to their age. If you know anything about this, call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (901) 465-3456.